Sumner Co. school heads back to class after losing student in wind storm

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since a Sumner County cheerleader died over the weekend, students at Liberty Creek High School are back in class.

Her family says Aleya Brooks was cleaning up debris in her driveway Friday when high winds caused a tree to fall on her. She suffered from a traumatic brain injury and died.

Liberty Creek High School Principal Phillip Holt says many students have never dealt with tragedy like this. However, he says he is impressed with how the students and community is coming together.

As a freshman on the Liberty Creek cheer team, Brooks was full of school spirit.

Sunday night, her team lined the halls of Skyline Medical Center to say goodbye one final time. The next day, many of them were back at Liberty Creek wearing blue in her honor.

“It’s been difficult,” says Holt. “But a lot of times returning to some normalcy is a big help, and sometimes when kids are at home, they are having to deal with a lot of stuff by themselves.”

He says counselors will be on site all week and for however long students need them. The school opened this year and already they are dealing with a huge loss.

“Schools will go decades without having to go through this, without losing a student like this,” says Holt.

Sunday, hundreds gathered at TriStar Skyline Medical Center to pray and say goodbye as Brooks went on to be an organ donor.

“When you open a school like this you hope and pray for a sense of community that is created as quickly as possible, and so when tragedies do happen like this there are support systems in place,” Holt explains.

As Brooks’ desks sat empty Monday with a vase of flowers on them, Holt knows the bonds students have made at the school are unbreakable.

“When I was at the hospital Friday night when this happened and to see parents and cheerleaders and teachers surrounding this family, I was really humbled to see how that sense of community and how that support system had taken root here,” he says.

Holt says schools across Sumner County and Rutherford County wore blue to honor Brooks Monday. Her memorial service will be Thursday.

