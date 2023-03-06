Some in Clarksville area still without power after storms

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, crews continued to work around the clock to clear debris and trees while restoring power after thousands of people were left without electricity on Friday.

The powerful winds knocked down a tree in Clarksville. The tree took down powerlines and crushed two sheds in Clair Andrews’ backyard.

“We were sitting there and heard, ‘Boom,” Andrews explained. “We come out to see the tree.”

Clarksville homeowner, Clair Andrews has been without power for three days. Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) crews started working to fix the power outages Monday morning. Andrews said they hope to get electricity back soon, but his families have found ways to get by while staying entertained.

“Playing cards every night with candles. We had no heat. Luckily we didn’t have that cold weather,” Andrews said. “Last night was the first night we got to watch TV.”

Sunday night, Andrews was able to buy a generator from a pawn shop. He said they visited several stores throughout the weekend which were sold out of generators.

“We went to about four or five places and they said, ‘You can’t get it. They are selling all over,’” Andrews explained.

CEMC said 61,000 customers lost power Friday when winds, reaching up to 79 miles per hour, swept through portions of the Midstate. By Monday morning, CEMC said 2,300 customers were without power. CDE Lightband’s map listed more than 2,650 customers without power.

Seth Roberts has been working for CEMC for 20 years and has never seen this many people without electricity.

“It was the most devastation of my career,” Roberts explained. “I know we’ve had more than 100 broken poles and of course lines down scattered across our service area - all 5 counties. This may be one for the record books.”

Roberts said CEMC crews have been working constantly to restore power. They hope to fix all the power outages by early this week.

