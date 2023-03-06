Parent assaults student at Jere Baxter Middle School
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An assault at a Nashville middle school prompted a police response Monday morning.
Sean Braisted, spokesman for Metro Nashville Public Schools, said a parent assaulted a student at Jere Baxter Middle School. Police responded to the school to investigate.
No further information is available at this time, Braisted said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
