Parent assaults student at Jere Baxter Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An assault at a Nashville middle school prompted a police response Monday morning.

Sean Braisted, spokesman for Metro Nashville Public Schools, said a parent assaulted a student at Jere Baxter Middle School. Police responded to the school to investigate.

No further information is available at this time, Braisted said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.