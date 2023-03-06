One person dies in crash on Highway 25

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly crash investigation is underway in Sumner County after two vehicles crashed on a remote highway early Monday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person died in the crash and Highway 25 will be closed from West Biggs Road to Pond Road for the investigation.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports the crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Monday.

Incident map of deadly crash in Sumner County. (TDOT)

