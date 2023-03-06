Nashville Zoo holds Teddy Bear Clinic


By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo held its annual Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday and Sunday.

Children were invited to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal friend to the Zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.

The veterinary team was on call for two days to perform “routine checkups” on any child’s stuffed animal at the hands-on, walkthrough experience.

The veterinary team gave the stuffed animals examinations, extra filling, stitches, shots, bandages and other necessary remedies.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
‘In the arms of Jesus now,’ Gallatin teen to become organ donor following deadly storms
A crane was seen spinning over downtown Nashville during a high wind warning Friday.
Crane spins over Nashville during windy weather
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown
Strong to severe storms were expected to last until the early afternoon.
US National Weather Service explains strong winds in Middle Tennessee
Generic police lights
Police find family dead inside Cookeville apartment

Latest News

Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Very Warm to Start the Week
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11,...
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies
Bill Clinton in Nashville for 'Day of Action'
Bill Clinton in Nashville for 'Day of Action'
Teddy bear check-ups at the zoo
Teddy bear check ups at the zoo