Nashville Zoo holds Teddy Bear Clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo held its annual Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday and Sunday.

Children were invited to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal friend to the Zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.

The veterinary team was on call for two days to perform “routine checkups” on any child’s stuffed animal at the hands-on, walkthrough experience.

The veterinary team gave the stuffed animals examinations, extra filling, stitches, shots, bandages and other necessary remedies.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.