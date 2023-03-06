Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown
Strong to severe storms were expected to last until the early afternoon.
US National Weather Service explains strong winds in Middle Tennessee
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11,...
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies

Latest News

FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in...
In ‘junk fee’ fight, US shares airlines’ rules for seating families
Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.
Funko plans to get rid of at least $30 million worth of products
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York