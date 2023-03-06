Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies


Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11,...
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that they lost songwriter and guitarist and founding member of the band Gary Rossington on Sunday.

On Facebook, the band wrote that Rossington is with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven.

“Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time,” said the band in a Facebook post.

Rossington helped form the band in the summer of 1964 alongside Ronnie Van Zant and Bob Burns. The three met while playing on rival baseball teams in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the band’s website.

In 2023, after five decades and more than 60 albums, Lynyrd Skynard announced they were teaming with fellow southern legends ZZ Top for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd has several shows coming up, they have not yet announced whether or not they will postpone or cancel their shows due to Rossington’s death.

Rossington was the longest serving and last original remaining member of the band.

