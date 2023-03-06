Kid Rock to perform in Nashville

The country rock star announced the summer concert stop on Monday.
Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)(WNDU)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kid Rock is set to perform in Nashville this summer.

Kid Rock’s “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” at Bridgestone Arena is set for July 1. The concert will feature country music legend Travis Tritt as a special guest.

Presale tickets are available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m.

Find tickets here.

