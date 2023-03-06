Gallatin cheer team remembers teammate before organ donation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday, a Gallatin teen gave her life to save others.

Liberty Creek High School freshman, Aleya Brooks, was helping her family clean debris from Friday’s windstorm when a tree fell on her. She later died from a traumatic brain injury.

Hundreds of people came to Skyline Medical Center to see Aleya one last time. Her cheer team says she was a leader there for everyone when they needed it most. That’s exactly what she will do going forward.

When her Liberty Creek Varsity Cheer team heard the news, they say they didn’t know how to process it.

“My first though was ‘why?’” says teammate Karmen Bell. “Why did this happen to her? Because she was such a sweet soul and such a tragic thing just to happen to her like that. So, her trying to clean up her driveway, that’s just a freak accident.”

Three weeks ago, Brooks and her team won the national cheer competition in Florida. Sunday, the prepared to say one last goodbye together.

“We also have on our hand GRIT, which was her favorite word,” says teammate, Ava Guy. “And we will wear it all the time to school tomorrow and for a long time.”

They say grit is what Aleya was and still is. Sunday, she was taken off life support and wheeled through Skyline on her way to donate up to eight organs. Her friends and family were there every step of the way.

“I think just being there for each other when we need it most, just being there as a team,” says one of Aleya’s teammates.

They say she would love to see and meet the people she helped.

“I think she would be ecstatic,” says another teammate. “She did that for all of us so many times. Whether it was improving our life with Christ or improving our life as leaders on our team. I think she would love to see how she could improve actual physical lives now.”

An act of true grit.

“I think it suits her very well that she tried to save lives even after her passing,” says teammate Delaina Davis. “Of course, she would do that.”

One of her teammates says Aleya’s mom needed a kidney donated years ago and had a donor help her.

