First Alert Forecast: Cooler Weather on the Way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several fronts will pass through the Mid State this week, bringing opportunities for showers and cooler than average weather at times.

TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY:

We’ll have a variably cloudy sky this afternoon with a gusty southwesterly breeze. Temperatures will jump into the upper 70s and lowermost 80s.

Tonight will remain relatively mild and uneventful, with lows in the low 50s. A cold front will pass through the area around midnight, shifting the wind to more of a northerly direction by morning.

Tuesday will be quite a bit cooler than Monday. It’ll be variably cloudy again with highs in the 50s and low-mid 60s. Count on a gusty wind again, but from the north.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

More cloud cover will build in for Wednesday through Friday early afternoon. We’ll have periodic showers, too.

Temperatures will be below average for a change on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. On Friday afternoon, some sunshine will return after the morning showers depart. That will allow temperatures to climb back into the mid-upper 60s in Nashville.

WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunshine at least through early afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Then, rain will return Sunday. It’ll be cooler -- in the 50s.

Even colder weather will then take over for the start of next week, under a partly cloudy sky.

