First Alert Forecast: Cooler Weather on the Way

Rain will return to the Mid State on Wednesday.
Cooler weather is on the way.
Cooler weather is on the way.(WSMV)
By Dan Thomas
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several fronts will pass through the Mid State this week, bringing opportunities for showers and cooler than average weather at times.

TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY:

We’ll have a variably cloudy sky this afternoon with a gusty southwesterly breeze. Temperatures will jump into the upper 70s and lowermost 80s.

Tonight will remain relatively mild and uneventful, with lows in the low 50s. A cold front will pass through the area around midnight, shifting the wind to more of a northerly direction by morning.

Tuesday will be quite a bit cooler than Monday. It’ll be variably cloudy again with highs in the 50s and low-mid 60s. Count on a gusty wind again, but from the north.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

More cloud cover will build in for Wednesday through Friday early afternoon. We’ll have periodic showers, too.

Temperatures will be below average for a change on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. On Friday afternoon, some sunshine will return after the morning showers depart. That will allow temperatures to climb back into the mid-upper 60s in Nashville.

WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunshine at least through early afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Then, rain will return Sunday. It’ll be cooler -- in the 50s.

Even colder weather will then take over for the start of next week, under a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown
Strong to severe storms were expected to last until the early afternoon.
US National Weather Service explains strong winds in Middle Tennessee
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11,...
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
FILE
Parent assaults student at Jere Baxter Middle School
Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
LIBERTY CREEK CHEER TEAM
Gallatin cheer team remembers teammate before organ donation