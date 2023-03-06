First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather returns to Middle Tennessee this week

Several fronts will pass through the Mid State this week, bringing the chance for showers and cooler than average weather at times.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

After a very warm start to the week, temperatures will cool down in a great way. (wsmv)

TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY:

Tonight remains relatively mild and uneventful, with lows in the low 50s. A cold front will pass through the area around midnight, shifting the wind to more of a northerly direction by morning.

Tuesday will be much cooler than Monday. Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the 50s and low-mid 60s. Count on a gusty wind again, but from the north this time.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

More cloud cover will build in for Wednesday through Friday early afternoon. There will be periodic showers, too.

Temperatures will be below average for a change on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons in the mid to upper 50s. On Friday afternoon, some sunshine will return after the morning showers depart. That will allow temperatures to climb back into the mid-upper 60s in Nashville.

WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunshine at least through early afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Then, rain will return Sunday. It will be cooler -- in the 50s.

Even colder weather will then take over for the start of next week. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.