First Alert Forecast: Beautiful start to the week

It is going to be a magnificent Monday for us across the Mid State with highs pushing near 80 this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The wind stays light at just 5-10 mph this afternoon. Tonight, will be on the cool side with lows in the lower 50s and maybe the upper 40s in some spots.

Tomorrow is going to be slightly cooler with temperatures falling back into the mid-60s. But we should see a good deal of sunshine during the day.

As we head into mid-week, temperatures will fall back into the 50s on Wednesday as clouds increase during the day. A late day and overnight shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday but looks like the bulk of the rain holds off until Thursday.

We will see off-and-on showers and even hear a rumble of thunder or two on Thursday, but there is no severe weather threat to watch for as of now. Highs on Thursday stay in the 50s.

Showers will continue into Friday morning, but for now, the trend is for us to dry things out in the afternoon with highs back in the lower to mid-60s.

It is looking like a dry Saturday across the Mid State with highs near 60 as we try and break the clouds up in the afternoon.

Our next round of rain could move in by Sunday.

