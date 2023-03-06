Elderly Hendersonville woman killed by tree identified

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Hendersonville officials have identified the elderly woman killed Friday afternoon when a tree fell on her during windy weather.

Joan Kay Tutor, 81, was identified as the victim. Tutor, who lives in the 200 block of Lake Terrace Drive, was walking back to her home with a friend when officials said the tree fell, killing her. According to her obituary, Tutor loved traveling and was able to visit all 50 states and travel internationally before she died.

“She had a quick wit, loved to laugh, and loved entertaining at her lake home,” her obituary says.

Tutor wasn’t the only storm-related death in Sumner County. Aleya Brooks, a 15-year-old cheerleader at Liberty Creek High School, suffered a traumatic brain injury when a tree fell on her as she helped her family clear debris from their driveway in Gallatin, according to her father, Jason Brooks.

Aleya was taken off life support on Sunday.

A GoFundMe has been created to benefit Aleya’s local Long Hollow Church family and an organization focused on the advancement of care and research for neurological and brain disorders.

Brooks said Aleya’s career aspiration and dream was to be a neuropsychologist. For those interested in donating, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.