Driver impaled by tree in Humphreys County identified

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Officials have identified the man impaled by a tree and killed while driving during storms Friday afternoon in Middle Tennessee.

James Howard Warner, 62, was identified as the victim, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

The incident happened on East Blue Creek Road near the intersection of Little Blue Creek Road in Humphreys County, between McEwen and Waverly. The tree fell on Warner and the car he was driving, Davis said.

The man’s nephew was also in the car but survived.

