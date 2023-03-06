Driver impaled by tree in Humphreys County identified

The man’s nephew was also in the car but survived.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Officials have identified the man impaled by a tree and killed while driving during storms Friday afternoon in Middle Tennessee.

James Howard Warner, 62, was identified as the victim, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

The incident happened on East Blue Creek Road near the intersection of Little Blue Creek Road in Humphreys County, between McEwen and Waverly. The tree fell on Warner and the car he was driving, Davis said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

