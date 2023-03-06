Bill introduced to exempt feminine hygiene products during sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Senate bill that would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax during the annual sales tax holiday received a negative recommendation from a subcommittee on Tuesday.

The Senate Finance, Ways & Means Revenue Subcommittee considered Sen. Sara Kyle’s bill on Tuesday. SB0741 was referred to the full Senate Finance, Ways & Means Committee with a negative recommendation.

Kyle, D-Memphis, has proposed the bill in four different General Assemblies and it has only received a positive vote in the Senate Finance, Ways & Means Revenue Subcommittee in 2021.

If the bill passes, it will decrease state revenue by $172,000 in FY2023-24 and local revenues by $3,300, according to the fiscal note attached to the bill.

