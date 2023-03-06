Bill introduced to exempt feminine hygiene products during sales tax holiday


(Source: WIFR)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Senate bill that would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax during the annual sales tax holiday received a negative recommendation from a subcommittee on Tuesday.

The Senate Finance, Ways & Means Revenue Subcommittee considered Sen. Sara Kyle’s bill on Tuesday. SB0741 was referred to the full Senate Finance, Ways & Means Committee with a negative recommendation.

Kyle, D-Memphis, has proposed the bill in four different General Assemblies and it has only received a positive vote in the Senate Finance, Ways & Means Revenue Subcommittee in 2021.

If the bill passes, it will decrease state revenue by $172,000 in FY2023-24 and local revenues by $3,300, according to the fiscal note attached to the bill.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown
Strong to severe storms were expected to last until the early afternoon.
US National Weather Service explains strong winds in Middle Tennessee
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11,...
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
An elderly woman was killed by a falling tree in Hendersonville on Friday.
Elderly Hendersonville woman killed by tree identified
This tree crushed two sheds and knocked down power lines in Clarksville on Friday. The couple...
Some in Clarksville area still without power after storms
WSMV Clarksville power outages
Power outages remain around Clarksville