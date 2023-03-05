US National Weather Service explains strong winds in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After strong winds blew through Middle Tennessee leaving thousands without power, the US National Weather Service (NWS) explained why the winds were so strong.

Part of the problem was because of the cold front that moved across the mid-state which caused showers and storms, however, NWS said cold fronts by themselves don’t create winds of that magnitude.

NWS posted a weather map from Friday at noon.

NWS photo explaining high winds in TN Mid-state (US NWS)

In the photo, there is a red “L” near Paducah, Kentucky. The “L” represents a center of low pressure, according to NWS.

In addition to the “L” there is also the number “978.” NWS explained the number is the atmospheric pressure at the center of the low which represents 978 millibars.

NWS said that although that may not mean a lot to an average person, it is an incredibly low atmospheric pressure at the center of the low.

This pressure was of a similar magnitude to that of a Category 1 hurricane. Although we see remnants of tropical storms here in the Mid-State, we rarely see a low pressure of this magnitude.

The low pressure passed so close to us, we saw hurricane force gusts here causing widespread power outages, downed trees, and snapped powerlines.

Cleanup will likely continue for weeks.

