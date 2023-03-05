Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searching for woman missing since February
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WOODBURY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is searching for a woman who has been missing since February.
Laura Powers, 58, was last seen on Feb. 24 in Woodbury.
Powers is 5′4″, has brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and weighs about 119 pounds.
TBI said Powers was last seen wearing a t-shirt, stretch-waisted pants and house slippers. Powers also uses a walker, according to TBI.
TBI said Powers has medical conditions that may impair her ability to return safely home without help.
If anyone has seen Powers or has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Woodbury Police Department.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.