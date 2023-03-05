Mount Juliet PD arrest man who ran from stolen car


Mount Juliet Police arrested a man who ran from a stolen car on Sunday morning.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who ran from a stolen car has been arrested in Mount Juliet, police said.

Police said Derrick Miller, 28, ran away on foot from a car reported stolen in Memphis in the area of Mount Juliet Road and Old Lebanon Dirt Road around 7:25 a.m.

Mount Juliet Police sent an alert to residents advising citizens to be alert in the area.

Miller was last seen in the 1000 block of Gleaves Glen before being caught hiding behind a parked car on Clearview Drive. Police said he was shirtless, barefoot, wearing sweatpants and carrying a dog.

