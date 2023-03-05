Lady Vols advance to SEC Championship after 17-point comeback

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC semifinal between (2) LSU and (3) Tennessee featured just one lead change, but it took a Herculean effort to get there.

Tennessee trailed by as many as 17 points in the 2nd quarter and by 14 headed into halftime, but never threw in the towel. Rickea Jackson led the way in scoring for Tennessee with 26 points while Jordan Horston added another 17 to go along with 10 rebounds.

UT returns to its first SEC Tournament title game since 2015 to face top seed South Carolina at 3 p.m. Sunday.

