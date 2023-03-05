Lady Vols advance to SEC Championship after 17-point comeback

UT returns to its first SEC Tournament title game since 2015 to face top seed South Carolina at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Jillian Hollingshead
Jillian Hollingshead(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC semifinal between (2) LSU and (3) Tennessee featured just one lead change, but it took a Herculean effort to get there.

Tennessee trailed by as many as 17 points in the 2nd quarter and by 14 headed into halftime, but never threw in the towel. Rickea Jackson led the way in scoring for Tennessee with 26 points while Jordan Horston added another 17 to go along with 10 rebounds.

UT returns to its first SEC Tournament title game since 2015 to face top seed South Carolina at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane was seen spinning over downtown Nashville during a high wind warning Friday.
Crane spins over Nashville during windy weather
Aleya Brooks and her family
‘In the arms of Jesus now,’ Gallatin teen to become organ donor following deadly storms
Generic police lights
Police find family dead inside Cookeville apartment
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown
Strong to severe storms were expected to last until the early afternoon.
US National Weather Service explains strong winds in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Filip Forsberg have joined Nashville SC's ownership group.
Forsberg, Bucks’ star Antetokounmpo join Nashville SC ownership group
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
FILE - Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the...
Former UGA defensive lineman charged in connection to fatal crash
Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) plays against the Vancouver Canucks during...
Predators trade D Mattias Ekholm to Oilers