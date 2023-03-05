‘In the arms of Jesus now’: Gallatin teen becomes organ donor after deadly storms

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Gallatin teen is in serious critical condition after a tree fell on her on Friday, according to Liberty Creek High School.

Aleya Brooks, a cheerleader at Liberty Creek High School, was helping her family clear debris from their driveway after windy storms passed through Middle Tennessee. Brooks’ father, Jason Brooks, said she suffered a traumatic brain injury when a tree crashed down on her while they were clearing debris.

According to Jason, a man by the name of Larry Mccann was able to help get Aleya into his truck and drive around fallen trees and downed power lines on the way to the hospital, while she bled profusely in her parents’ arms.

Jason said because of Mccann, the family was able to get Aleya to the level 1 trauma unit at Skyline Hospital.

On Saturday, her dad said Aleya was stabilized but in critical condition and in a trauma-induced coma. She has multiple facial and head fractures, as well as deep bleeding in her brain.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. This is a horrific injury,” the neurosurgeon told Aleya’s family, according to a Facebook post from Jason.

Aleya was sustained by a respirator and was given multiple IVs in an attempt to reduce the swelling and pressure on her brain.

On Saturday morning, Jason said the swelling in her brain increased.

While Jason and his family prayed over Aleya on Saturday, people within the community gathered as well. Liberty Creek High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes held a time of prayer for Aleya in the school’s field house.

Liberty Creek High School's FCA holding a prayer for Aleya Brooks. (Submitted)

In addition, Jason said on Facebook that more than 50 Liberty Creek Varsity Cheer cheerleaders, Liberty Creek High School administrators and teachers, and Long Hollow Church Family pastors and family filled the critical care waiting room in support of Aleya.

On Saturday evening, Jason said that after a hard fight, Aleya will be “in the arms of Jesus now.” Jason said in a Facebook post that Aleya will be taken off of mechanical support on Sunday.

“We know that Aleya, even in her passing, would want to have a positive impact on others’ lives,” Jason said in the Facebook post.

Aleya will be an organ donor. The family will have an honor march for her sacrifice on Sunday at Skyline Medical Center, according to Jason.

The surgery time is scheduled for the afternoon. However, Jason said the actual time could shift depending on scheduling changes.

“Anyone is welcome to attend in honoring Aleya’s life and amazing legacy of loving Jesus and loving others,” Jason said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.