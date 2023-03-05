Goodlettsville main thoroughfare could be closed through Monday


Conference Drive near Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and Rivergate Mall is closed because of a downed tree and power lines.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A power outage is impacting traffic in Goodlettsville.

A portion of Conference Drive has been closed since Friday and could be closed through Monday.

“We were heading to Sprouts and had no idea it was closed,” says driver Terri Goodwin.

A downed tree and three power lines are the reason Goodlettsville Police blocked off the road. It comes after strong hurricane force winds hit the Midstate Friday.

“I live in White House and we got hit pretty hard there,” says Goodwin. “It’s annoying, but we can’t control Mother Nature.”

Goodlettsville Police say losing Conference Drive is a nightmare. They say not having the road adds extra time to the calls they respond to.

“That can be frustrating especially if you are in a rush and need to get somewhere,” says Goodwin. “Need to get to Vandy, need to get straight on something, you never know if somebody is in an emergency.”

Goodlettsville Police say Nashville Electric Service is responding to other outages and may not get to the downed lines until Monday. Goodwin says that could be a concern.

“I don’t know,” she says. “That’s scary when you think about it that way, it’s really scary.”

Police want drivers to pay attention to signage saying the road is closed off. If you don’t you could add 30 minutes to your trip.

