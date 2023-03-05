Former President Clinton participates in Day of Action in Nashville


Former President Bill Clinton is joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Chelsea Cooper on...
Former President Bill Clinton is joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Chelsea Cooper on Sunday for the Day of Action at the Clinton Global Initiative University at Vanderbilt University.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clinton Global Initiative University ended its 15th annual meeting with a Day of Action on the Vanderbilt University campus and around Nashville.

Former President Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea Clinton were joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper at Sunday’s kickoff. The Day of Action is an opportunity for CGI participants, mentors and volunteers to take action, mobilize and provide meaningful community service.

The CGI U meeting is a three-day event that kicks off a year of learning, leadership, and action, supporting innovative students as they tackle pressing global challenges such as climate change, reproductive rights for girls and women, protecting human rights, health equity and more.

Through partnership with Hands On Nashville and its community partners, the CGI U community will provide food to local families with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, prepare flashcards and school supplies for students of the Metro Nashville Public Schools with PENCIL, and clear land for an upcoming cultural center with the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee.

The day began with remarks from Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation Vice Chair, Cooper and President Clinton.

Founded by Chelsea Clinton in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, the Clinton Foundation Day of Action program seeks to create service opportunities and mobilize thousands of volunteers to give back to their communities. Since 2012, the Clinton Foundation has hosted 13 Days of Action in the U.S. and abroad, which have mobilized more than 6,000 volunteers donating more than 25,000 volunteer hours.

This weekend’s event is the first time CGI U convened in person since before the pandemic in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane was seen spinning over downtown Nashville during a high wind warning Friday.
Crane spins over Nashville during windy weather
Aleya Brooks and her family
‘In the arms of Jesus now,’ Gallatin teen to become organ donor following deadly storms
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown
Strong to severe storms were expected to last until the early afternoon.
US National Weather Service explains strong winds in Middle Tennessee
Generic police lights
Police find family dead inside Cookeville apartment

Latest News

A branch impaled the front windshield of a vehicle at a local high school on Friday.
Impaled cars, electrical fires: Friday’s storms in pictures
Nashville Electric Service
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
Police arrest man after he runs from stolen vehicle
Police arrest wanted suspect in Mount Juliet
Mount Juliet Police said Derrick Miller was arrested after he fled from a stolen car.
Mount Juliet PD arrest man who ran from stolen car