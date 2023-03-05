Former President Clinton participates in Day of Action in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clinton Global Initiative University ended its 15th annual meeting with a Day of Action on the Vanderbilt University campus and around Nashville.

Former President Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea Clinton were joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper at Sunday’s kickoff. The Day of Action is an opportunity for CGI participants, mentors and volunteers to take action, mobilize and provide meaningful community service.

The CGI U meeting is a three-day event that kicks off a year of learning, leadership, and action, supporting innovative students as they tackle pressing global challenges such as climate change, reproductive rights for girls and women, protecting human rights, health equity and more.

Through partnership with Hands On Nashville and its community partners, the CGI U community will provide food to local families with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, prepare flashcards and school supplies for students of the Metro Nashville Public Schools with PENCIL, and clear land for an upcoming cultural center with the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee.

The day began with remarks from Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation Vice Chair, Cooper and President Clinton.

Founded by Chelsea Clinton in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, the Clinton Foundation Day of Action program seeks to create service opportunities and mobilize thousands of volunteers to give back to their communities. Since 2012, the Clinton Foundation has hosted 13 Days of Action in the U.S. and abroad, which have mobilized more than 6,000 volunteers donating more than 25,000 volunteer hours.

This weekend’s event is the first time CGI U convened in person since before the pandemic in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.