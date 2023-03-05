First Alert Forecast: Very Warm to Start the Week

Temperatures will climb near 80 degrees on Monday
It will be a very warm start to the week before cooler temperatures and rain return to the...
It will be a very warm start to the week before cooler temperatures and rain return to the forecast.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
After a mild weekend, temperatures continue to climb into the start of the week before a big cool down!

EARLY IN THE WEEK

After a chilly start, Monday will actually be very warm with highs near 80 in some spots during the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, and it should be a nice dry day to get outside. It will be a bit breezy with winds that could gust between 20-25mph.

Tuesday’s temperatures will drop a bit, into the upper 60s, but will remain well above average. Expect partly cloudy skies as a cold front passes through.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

Clouds thicken and winds will be out of the northeast Wednesday. Highs, as a result, will be in the mid 50s with an overcast sky. Rain moves in overnight and lasts into Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will feature rain so you will need the rain jacket. Both days, we’ll see scattered rain showers throughout the day. However, temperatures will gradually increase. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Thursday and into the low 60s on Friday.

Rain should clear out by Saturday, but clouds stick around. Expect some clouds to linger into Sunday as well with overall cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

