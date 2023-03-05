First Alert Forecast: Big warm-up ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll end the weekend on a warm, sunny note. Temperatures will stay above-average for the next several days.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY

A beautiful end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 70. Overnight lows fall to the upper 40s with a clear sky.

WARMING UP

Monday will be very warm as highs soar to 80 that afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday’s temperatures will dip slightly-- back to 70-- but that’s still warmer than normal for this time of year. Expect another partly cloudy sky.

RAIN RETURNS

Clouds increase and temperatures cool off for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s with a pretty overcast sky. Rain will develop late overnight into Thursday.

Have the umbrella ready to go for Thursday and Friday. Both days, we’ll see scattered rain showers throughout the day. However, temperatures will gradually increase. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Thursday and into the low 60s on Friday. Lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s both mornings.

Rain should clear our on Saturday, but clouds stick around.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.