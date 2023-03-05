District Attorney’s Office investigating in-custody death in Wayne County


Wayne County Sheriff's Office
Wayne County Sheriff's Office(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that there was an in-custody death on Friday evening.

The death was reported to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office by Sheriff Shane Fisher regarding an incident at the Wayne County Jail Workhouse.

The District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and further questions should be directed to the District Attorney’s Office.

