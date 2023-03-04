Woman injured after roof blown off Madison business lands on car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman had minor injuries after the roof a business landed on her car as she drove down Dickerson Pike in Madison on Friday afternoon, according to firefighters.

The roof was damaged by the strong wind gusts hitting the area, firefighters said. The business closed early because the storms knocked out the power, so no one was inside when the roof started to give way.

The roof flew into the power lines then landed on the road below, firefighters said. Pieces of the roof then blew across the hillside with the strong wind gusts.

“I was just coming up Dickerson trying to get home,” witness Anthony Randolph said. “I thought the darn roof took off like an airplane. I didn’t know what was going on, so I hit the brakes. Then, I watched this lady kind of ran into it and hit her car. It freaked me out.”

Metro Police and Fire were on scene for hours Friday directing traffic around the blocked road. Public Works crews were called to clean up the road but had to wait until the wind calmed down to safely move the debris, firefighters said.

The owner of the building said the roof was just replaced last year, and she is having to assess the damage to the multiple businesses that rent from her.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.