Warmer on Sunday & Into the Start of Next Week

Saturday was nice, but Sunday will be even nicer with warmer temperatures that continue into next week!

SUNDAY

The return of south winds will boost our temperatures to near 70 in some spots. (WSMV)

Clear skies overnight will cause our temperatures to fall into the 30s to start off tomorrow morning. Although you may need a jacket early on, you won’t need it for the afternoon as our highs will rise to around 70 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. It will be a great day to get outside!

NEXT WEEK

The warming trend will continue to start the week before rain chances return.

Monday will be nice with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions can be expected.

Tuesday will remain partly cloudy with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

RAIN CHANCES

Rain showers return for the middle of the next work week. On Wednesday, isolated showers are possible. Highs will only be in the 50s.

Expect off and on showers Thursday into Friday as our next Weathermaker rides up from the south. Temperatures will briefly warm into the 60s Friday, but temperatures may struggle to climb out of the 50s Saturday as rain pulls away from the area.

