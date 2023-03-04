UPDATE: Three weather-related deaths confirmed in South-Central Kentucky

Breaking News
Breaking News(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that three people have died today due to the severe weather.

The victims are from Simpson, Edmonson and Logan counties.

Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes said the weather-related death reported in his county was due to the high winds.

“All we know for sure is that an individual was outside during the high winds and some of the strong wind gusts and the wind kind of toppled him and it’s resulted in, unfortunately in his death,” Barnes said.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

