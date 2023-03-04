UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky

This is a developing story.
By Katy Beth Boyers, Gabrielle Bunton and WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that five people have died due to the severe weather on Friday, March 4. Four direct fatalities and one indirect fatality have been confirmed.

The four direct fatalities have been confirmed:

  • A 23-year-old male in Edmonson County
  • A 41-year-old female in Fayette County
  • A 63-year-old male in Logan County
  • A 68-year-old male in Simpson County

One indirect fatality has been confirmed:

  • An 84-year-old male in Bath County

Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge-Executive, said the weather-related death reported in his county was due to the high winds.

“All we know for sure is that an individual was outside during the high winds and some of the strong wind gusts and the wind kind of toppled him and it’s resulted in, unfortunately in his death,” Barnes said.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the name of the deceased male. According to a press release, David Ramsey was found dead at the scene after he was struck with a large metal carport that became mobile during severe weather in Simpson County.

The identities of the other victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

