TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine

TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the...
TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the X-ray machine.(TSA Northeast via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (CNN) - Authorities at a Virginia airport say they recently found a live pet in a person’s carry-on bag.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said a cat was sent through an X-ray machine at the Norfolk International Airport.

Farbstein shared the X-ray image on social media along with a note to pet owners urging them to not send their pets through the X-ray machines at TSA checkpoints.

According to the agency, the traveler in this case either didn’t know they were supposed to take the cat out of the bag before going through the checkpoint or forgot.

The cat, and its owner, had to go through security again, the proper way.

Cats and dogs must walk or be carried through the metal detector, according to the TSA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen livestreams free concert, here’s how to watch
High Wind Warning
First Alert Forecast: High Wind Warning through tonight
A crane was seen spinning over downtown Nashville during a high wind warning Friday.
Crane spins over Nashville during windy weather
Downed tree in Humphreys County.
Man impaled, killed by tree during storms in Humphreys County
Generic police lights
Police find family dead inside Cookeville apartment

Latest News

Amazon says construction on their second headquarters in Arlington is paused. (WUSA, NBBJ,...
Amazon pauses construction second HQ site
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
A small Texas town is searching for answers after three children were stabbed to death at home....
Three children fatally stabbed, 2 others injured
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard