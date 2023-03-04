Tree falls on Nashville home, collapses roof


WSMV's Justina Latimer reports.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friday’s storm forced a tree to fall on a home in North Nashville and caused the roof to collapse.

“Today ironically is the unfortunate anniversary of the deadly March 3rd Tornadoes from 2020,” said Kendra Loney, Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer. “So, we are just remembering what went through as a city and hoping that’s not something we will be reliving today.”

Crews responded to the call on Meharry Boulevard. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the tree was located at the back of the home and the storm pushed it out of the ground.

Loney says the roof is now a total loss, and they expect it to continue to collapse further inside the home.

“Our personnel did not enter this home because it is unstable for anyone to enter the home,” Looney said. “So, we are stressing to the residents at this time that although they may have valuable things inside, we value their lives much more.”

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the family was not home at the time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Snowbird Closings
Weather prompts several school systems to close Friday
High Wind Warning
First Alert Forecast: High Wind Warning through tonight
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen livestreams free concert, here’s how to watch
Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena

Latest News

Tree falls on North Nashville home
Tree falls on North Nashville home
Strong winds cause ground stop at BNA
Strong winds cause ground stop at BNA
Strong winds rip off hotel panels in Downtown Nashville
Strong winds rip off hotel panels in Downtown Nashville
The roof flew into the power lines then landed on the road below.
Woman injured after roof blown off Madison business lands on car
Roof blown off building, hits car
Roof blown off building, hits car