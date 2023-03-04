Tree falls on Nashville home, collapses roof

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friday’s storm forced a tree to fall on a home in North Nashville and caused the roof to collapse.

“Today ironically is the unfortunate anniversary of the deadly March 3rd Tornadoes from 2020,” said Kendra Loney, Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer. “So, we are just remembering what went through as a city and hoping that’s not something we will be reliving today.”

Crews responded to the call on Meharry Boulevard. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the tree was located at the back of the home and the storm pushed it out of the ground.

Loney says the roof is now a total loss, and they expect it to continue to collapse further inside the home.

“Our personnel did not enter this home because it is unstable for anyone to enter the home,” Looney said. “So, we are stressing to the residents at this time that although they may have valuable things inside, we value their lives much more.”

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the family was not home at the time.

