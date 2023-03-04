Thousands of NES customers still without power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) has been restoring power to more than 81,000 customers and is still actively working to restore power.

More than 33,000 people are still without power.

At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, NES said the largest outages were in Hendersonville with 2,800 customers, and Bellevue with 2,500 customers without power.

NES said there are 89 crews working across the city to repair major circuits in those areas and are spanned out across the service area to make repairs to replace 71 broken power poles.

NES said that Vegetation Management crews are clearing trees that fell on power lines and Engineering Teams are assessing damage and assisting with repairs.

There is no estimated time of restoration, according to NES.

NES said that crews have been working as quickly as possible to safely restore power even putting customers first before their own families.

In one example, a lineman, who lost power at his own home, took his family including a 1-year-old child to a hotel so he could report to work to help with power restoration efforts, according to NES.

If customers receive an NES message that their power has been restored, and is not, this means there may be further damage near a home, NES said in a statement.

People can report outages in one of the following ways:

Call 615-736-6900

Text “OUT” to 637797 (Mobile phone must be tied to an account)

Log into www.NESPower.com

Report outages directly on the outage map at www.nespower.com/outages

