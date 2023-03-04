School district in Texas approves move to 4-day schedule: ‘Needed to be done’

Mar. 4, 2023
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - The Crosby Independent School District approved moving to a four-day instructional week starting next school year.

When the 2023-2024 school year begins, Fridays will be considered student holidays. Teachers and staff will work one Friday each month for staff development days.

Officials said an additional 20 to 25 minutes will be added to school days to make up for the three-day weekend.

The district superintendent said they hope the move to a four-day school week will attract more teachers to the area. School officials said they started this year down 40 teachers and expect that number to get worse next year.

“We’re going to have a lot fewer days if we don’t have teachers in the classroom,” Angela Hayes, parent of a student in the district, said. “So, four good days are better than five days where teachers are absent. This is something that just needed to be done to help the district.”

