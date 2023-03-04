Police find family dead inside Cookeville apartment

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three people, including children, were found dead Friday inside a Cookeville apartment.

Cookeville Police Department officers responded to the apartment complex at 600 W. 8th St. in reference to a death.

When officers entered the apartment, they found Pamela Spurlock, 36, Steven Spurlock, 15, and 14-year-old Emma Spurlock all dead.

“Even though the cause of death is still under investigation, we believe that it was an isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger,” the department said in a media release.

The investigation remains active, so no further information can be released at this time, according to police.

The Cookeville Police Department urges anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Charlotte Austin at 931-520-5370.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all others affected by this tragic event,” the department said.

