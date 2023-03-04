Man dies after getting hit by a car over birthday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning around 4:15 on Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to his friends, Christian Owens, 21, of Canton, Georgia, was downtown celebrating his birthday when he became extremely agitated. Owens’ friends told Metro Police they had trouble getting him into their vehicle to drive back to a short-term rental.

Once on the interstate, Owens reportedly had to be restrained from leaving the moving car. They pulled over on Old Hickory Boulevard near Vaughn Road where Owens got out of the car about two-tenths of a mile from their short-term rental.

The driver of a Kia Soul was driving east on Old Hickory Boulevard toward Vaughn Road when he hit Owens who appeared to be walking in the eastbound lane.

Officials said Owens died at the scene.

There was no evidence of impairment on the part of the Kia driver. Police said they do not anticipate charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.