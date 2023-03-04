Man dies after getting hit by a car over birthday weekend


(Credit: MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning around 4:15 on Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to his friends, Christian Owens, 21, of Canton, Georgia, was downtown celebrating his birthday when he became extremely agitated. Owens’ friends told Metro Police they had trouble getting him into their vehicle to drive back to a short-term rental.

Once on the interstate, Owens reportedly had to be restrained from leaving the moving car. They pulled over on Old Hickory Boulevard near Vaughn Road where Owens got out of the car about two-tenths of a mile from their short-term rental.

The driver of a Kia Soul was driving east on Old Hickory Boulevard toward Vaughn Road when he hit Owens who appeared to be walking in the eastbound lane.

Officials said Owens died at the scene.

There was no evidence of impairment on the part of the Kia driver. Police said they do not anticipate charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen livestreams free concert, here’s how to watch
A crane was seen spinning over downtown Nashville during a high wind warning Friday.
Crane spins over Nashville during windy weather
High Wind Warning
First Alert Forecast: High Wind Warning through tonight
Generic police lights
Police find family dead inside Cookeville apartment
Downed tree in Humphreys County.
Man impaled, killed by tree during storms in Humphreys County

Latest News

The return of south winds will boost our temperatures to near 70 in some spots.
Warmer on Sunday & Into the Start of Next Week
Nashville Electric Service
Thousands of NES customers still without power
weekend outlook
First Alert Forecast: Clear, sunny weekend
Cyntoia Brown-Long makes the most of her second chance
Cyntoia Brown-Long making most of second chances