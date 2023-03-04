First Alert Forecast: Clear, sunny weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After an intense day of wind and storms yesterday, the weekend is looking nice and dry with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will start off cooler in the 40s this morning before warming to the low 60s this afternoon. Clouds will break apart early, letting in lots of sun for the day.

It will get even colder tonight as lows fall to the 30s to start off Sunday morning. However, it will be even warmer Sunday afternoon with highs reaching 70 degrees with a sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK

The warm, sunny weather will stick around for a few days.

Monday will be nice with highs in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows fall to the mid 50s.

Tuesday will remain partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees.

RAIN RETURNS

Rain showers return for the middle to end of the week. Expect a few morning showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler then, too. Highs will only be in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the 40s.

Expect off and on showers Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will gradually begin to warm back to the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.