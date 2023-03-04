Cyntoia Brown-Long making most of second chances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For 15 years, she was known as number 410593, but as her case brought national attention to victims of sex trafficking and exploitation, the name Cyntoia Brown is much more than a prison number.

Her journey has been one of tragedy, freedom, self-forgiveness and redemption. And she’s making the most of her second chance.

The world was introduced to Cyntoia Brown when she was just 16 years old. A victim of sexual exploitation, she shot and killed a man abusing her and served 15 years in a Tennessee prison. She was released Aug. 7 of 2019, after then-Governor Bill Haslam granted her clemency. Cyntoia Brown, now happily married as Cyntoia Brown-Long, would argue that’s where her story of redemption begins.

When asked how important it is now for her to give back, Brown-Long answered without hesitation.

“It’s mandatory. I say all the time God didn’t free me so I could sit around, and you know, let life pass me by. He freed me so that I can be a blessing to other people,” Brown-Long said.

Other people, including those who are walking down the troubled path she once walked. Brown-Long is collaborating with the organization Epic Girl, which is a prevention program for young women that addresses issues like trafficking and runaways. It also inspires and empowers young women working their way through the juvenile justice system.

“They really value the importance of relationship.” Brown-Long said.

CEO of EPIC GIRL Stacia Freeman says Brown-Long’s impact has been a blessing.

“I feel like they have connection with someone that in a sense has made it out. Is not still living that life. Hasn’t chosen to stay in the tragedy of their circumstance,” Freeman said.

WSMV4 asked Brown-Long if any of the young women she mentors reminds her of herself.

“Absolutely! Everyday. And that’s why I like spending time with them because I feel like I’m with a young me. So, all of the things that I feel like I could tell my younger self I could tell them,” Brown-Long said.

Brown-Long also spends time in prisons, working closely with officials on prison reform. It’s a passion.

“These are not just monsters. These are people. They have some things that they need to sort out,” Brown-Long said. “And if you have the tools, and if you are in that particular place, you should have the tools to help them improve themselves.”

An improvement — that will lead to making the most of a second chance.

“I have to live with that knowing there’s a family out there regardless of what happened between me and the individual that I harmed. There’s an entire family out there where I can’t make that right with them. So, the only thing that I can do is try to prevent it from happening to other families,” Brown-Long said.

WSMV4 asked Brown-Long where she thought her life would be had none of this happened to her. It was almost as if she knew the question was coming when she answered quickly.

“I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Another reason as to why she’s taking advantage of this opportunity.

