Teen boy dead after Clarksville shooting, police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teenage boy is dead after a shooting in Clarksville Friday night, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

At 6:35 p.m., police responded to a home on Oakmont Drive in regard to a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found the 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest. The boy was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Clarksville Special Operations Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the homicide scene and continue to investigate.

Images of the suspect vehicle, a dark SUV, were captured on security cameras. Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting or driver to contact CPD immediately.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact detectives at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5149. To remain anonymous, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

