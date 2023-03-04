Teen boy dead after Clarksville shooting, police say


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teenage boy is dead after a shooting in Clarksville Friday night, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

At 6:35 p.m., police responded to a home on Oakmont Drive in regard to a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found the 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest. The boy was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Clarksville Special Operations Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the homicide scene and continue to investigate.

Images of the suspect vehicle, a dark SUV, were captured on security cameras. Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting or driver to contact CPD immediately. 

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle(Clarksville PD)

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact detectives at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5149. To remain anonymous, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen livestreams free concert, here’s how to watch
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Snowbird Closings
Weather prompts several school systems to close Friday
High Wind Warning
First Alert Forecast: High Wind Warning through tonight
A crane was seen spinning over downtown Nashville during a high wind warning Friday.
Crane spins over Nashville during windy weather

Latest News

BNA grounds flights twice for wind
BNA grounds flights twice for wind
Tens of thousands without power
Tens of thousands without power
Police investigate shooting on Oakmont Drive
Police investigate shooting on Oakmont Drive
Three people found dead inside apartment
Three people found dead in house