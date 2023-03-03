“Worst time of my life:” Putnam County Mayor reflects on March 2020 tornadoes, readies opening of new Patton House

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On March 3, 2020, at least 15 tornadoes touched down across Middle Tennessee.

The worst, an EF-4, hit Putnam County and killed 19 people there.

“Worst time of my life,” said Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, as he reflected on the tragedy. Porter is no stranger to emergencies however, serving as the Emergency Services Director for 30 years in the county before becoming Mayor in 2014. “Even after all those years being emergency services, we drilled and planned for those type of events. But you really don’t think they’ll ever happen in your community. Thank goodness we did drill and plan so much,” he said.

Porter said 700 homes were damaged during the March 2020 storm with 200 of them flattened. At least 88 people were injured in the storm as well. He remembers the next morning and said, “there was this eerie quiet. And I hear people talk about this. Not a sound. There wasn’t a bird chirping, there was not crickets, no nothing. Total dead silence.”

In the three years since the tornadoes, many have built back where their original homes were destroyed, but with additional features. “A lot of folks have built shelters. They put the underground shelters, they built their homes back with basements, they bought weather radios, they’re more alert,” said Porter. Lots of new construction is now scattered around Putnam County, and for families who didn’t build back, they bought existing homes already there. Porter added, “Some people moved away but not many.”

The county and FEMA worked together to rebuild the Patton House, which will likely open in April 2023.

It was the only county facility damaged during the tornado. It was originally donated to the county by Maurine Patton, the former county historian who did genealogy records for the whole county. The Patton House holds the archives and records, the County Museum and Veteran’s Hall, Veteran’s Services, and Velma Thompson’s Doll Collection.

Porter said it took the last three years to rebuild because of supply chain issues during the pandemic and a lack of contractors in Putnam County. “All the contractors were building the families back so we didn’t want to take a contractor away from that. We wanted to see those families get built back first so we paused and waited and major construction went on in 2022. We just finished it,” he said.

Once asphalt plants open they’ll pave the parking lot and they plan to create a park beside the building to honor the 19 victims.

In the meantime, county archivist Glenn Jones is moving records and the Veteran’s Hall displays in.

“When I found out 19 people had been killed, it was really sad. I knew some of the people and in this area a lot of people knew eachother,” said Jones.

Jones is the county’s first archivist and he created the Veteran’s Hall. It has 100 displays with military uniforms ranging from the Revolutionary War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Many honor Putnam County veterans killed in action with their dress uniforms.

“We made sure we had something in this area of the community that was hit hard that when you drive by you say yeah I know that and I remember those 19 lives lost,” said Mayor Porter.

While the rebuilding of Putnam County seems nearly complete, they still face issues related to the tornadoes.

One being how first responders are coping with it. Porter said, “We have a lot of our emergency service workers that still have some issues with what they saw that day, the horrific sights they saw, and we keep ongoing counseling for them whenever they need it.” He continued, “we lost a few people after that in emergency services that have moved on to other things. That I think difficult to handle what they saw that day, not your typical car wreck or heart attack. Much more bad scenes of things they’re stuck there and it’s hard to get passed that.”

Porter is also hoping the county will receive a FEMA grant for NOAA weather radios. He wants every residence to have one. “The tornado hit Nashville and Wilson county before it got to Putnam county. Well our cell towers are all tied together as it goes back towards Nashville to the main hub. So a lot of people didn’t have any cell phone coverage so they didn’t get those alerts that everybody normally gets on their cell phones.”

In total, Porter would like to get between 25,000-30,000 radios. Even if they don’t get the grant, Porter said they might still do the project.

