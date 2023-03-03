Windy evening followed by a beautiful weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A High Wind Warning remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky until 6:00 P.M. Sustained winds will be around 30 MPH with some gusts getting over 60 MPH. Widespread power outages continue.

Winds are gusting to 50-60 mph and even greater in some spots. (WSMV)

THIS EVENING

Winds will die down late this evening and overnight tonight. Much cooler air takes over. Low temperatures fall to the 40s overnight.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend looks fantastic, calm and very pleasant. The wind will be much lighter with highs near 60 on Saturday.

It will start out cold Sunday morning with lows in the 30s, but it will warm up quickly as highs bounce back to around 70 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

Beautiful weekend ahead (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK

Monday is looking warm and partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

More clouds and a stray rain shower return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon but back in the 50s by Wednesday.

The cooler, but more seasonable, air sticks around for the rest of the week. Expect highs to stay in the 50s with lows in the 40s.

More showers are expected Thursday and Friday.

