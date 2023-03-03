Wind-related death investigation underway in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police say they are investigating at least one wind-related death in Hendersonville.

The incident occurred on Pleasant View Drive, according to police, and marks at least the second weather-related fatality in Middle Tennessee on Friday. A man was killed Friday after being impaled by a tree in Humphreys County.

No other details have been released at this time. WSMV4 has a crew on the way to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.