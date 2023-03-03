Wind-related death investigation underway in Hendersonville


FILE
FILE(Hendersonville PD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police say they are investigating at least one wind-related death in Hendersonville.

The incident occurred on Pleasant View Drive, according to police, and marks at least the second weather-related fatality in Middle Tennessee on Friday. A man was killed Friday after being impaled by a tree in Humphreys County.

No other details have been released at this time. WSMV4 has a crew on the way to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Snowbird Closings
Weather prompts several school systems to close Friday
High Wind Warning
First Alert Forecast: High Wind Warning through tonight
Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena
Fungus blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses

Latest News

A scaffolding
Scaffolding at Frist Art Museum collapses, crushes car
Crews work to restore power
Crews work to restore power
Storm death in Humphreys County
Storm death in Humphreys County
Ground stop of flights in and out of BNA
Ground stop of flights in and out of BNA