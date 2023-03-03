U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to visit Nashville
Nashville International Airport will receive $15 million to improve roads and a taxiway.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting Nashville on Friday.
Buttigieg will visit the Nashville International Airport, which is getting $7 million to improve the main road into the airport.
The airport will also receive $8 million to rebuild one of its taxiways.
