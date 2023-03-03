Tree falls onto house during storms

No injuries were reported.
Heavy winds can easily down trees like this.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tree was found collapsed on top of a Nashville home during severe storms on Friday.

Fire crews responded to reports of a structure collapse at 2203 Meharry Boulevard at around noon, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

NFD reported that no one was home when the tree fell, and no injuries have been reported.

