Tree falls onto house during storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tree was found collapsed on top of a Nashville home during severe storms on Friday.

Fire crews responded to reports of a structure collapse at 2203 Meharry Boulevard at around noon, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

NFD crews responded to 2203 Meharry Blvd for reports of a structure collapse. Crews found this tree on top of a house when they arrived. The residents were not home when the tree fell from the backyard. There are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/bs0FfNf2gT — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 3, 2023

NFD reported that no one was home when the tree fell, and no injuries have been reported.

