Tree falls onto house during storms
No injuries were reported.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tree was found collapsed on top of a Nashville home during severe storms on Friday.
Fire crews responded to reports of a structure collapse at 2203 Meharry Boulevard at around noon, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NFD reported that no one was home when the tree fell, and no injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.