Storms knock out power, down trees across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Active Tornado Watches are in Effect. Check your WSMV 4 First Alert Weather App to see if you are included. Areas along and East of I-65 are included in a Tornado Watch until 4pm.

Strong storms rolled through Middle Tennessee delivering wind gusts of 60 miles per hour with some of the strongest gusts hitting the downtown Nashville area Friday.

The system was strong enough to blow over trash cans, down trees and cut power to thousands of people.

Fierce wind blew rain sideways.

Schools across the Mid State closed because of the severe weather.

Drains have a hard time keeping up with the water.

Rain appears to be blowing sideways

