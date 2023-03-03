Storms cut power for thousands across Middle Tennessee

More than 3,000 NES customers had no power Friday morning.
Nashville Electric Service
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands were without power following powerful wind and damaging storms Friday morning.

At around 9:45 a.m., Nashville Electric Service said more than 3,000 customers were without power. NES said they were unable to provide an estimated restoration time, but that crews were deployed and are assessing the outages.

For a map of current outages, visit NES’ website.

