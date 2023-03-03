Storms cut power for thousands across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands were without power following powerful wind and damaging storms Friday morning.

At around 9:45 a.m., Nashville Electric Service said more than 3,000 customers were without power. NES said they were unable to provide an estimated restoration time, but that crews were deployed and are assessing the outages.

For a map of current outages, visit NES’ website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.