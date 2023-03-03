Shutdown car company puts customers in limbo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some people are in the dark right now on how to pay off their cars after the company they bought their vehicles from abruptly shut down last week.

The company is American Car Center which is based in Memphis. Now, the state is getting involved.

The doors were locked Thursday at the location on Gallatin Pike, and Midstate customers don’t know where to turn.

Robert Gales’ car payment is due. When he tries to pay it, he gets an error message. “It is messed up,” Gales said.

This comes after the used car company he purchased it from, American Car Center, closed all dealerships in Tennessee and surrounding states last Friday and laid off hundreds of employees.

“At 4:45 p.m., one of the managers walked out of the office and notified us we no longer had a job,” one Memphis employee said.

“It is kind of nerve wracking,” Gales said. “You don’t know what is going on, and you can’t find answers.”

The Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission addressed the issue Thursday. They said loans made through American Finance, the company Gales has been making his car payments to, are now in the process of being purchased by Westlake Financial Service. Westlake is expected to reach out to individual customers to determine next steps.

Gales said he hopes he hears from someone soon.

“I think it is messed up when you buy a car from somebody, and they just go out of business,” Gales said.

The Motor Vehicle Commission also encourages people to contact private attorneys and file a formal complaint with the state by visiting www.core.tn.gov.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.