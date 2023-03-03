Shooting investigation underway in Clarksville


Police investigate shooting in Clarksville.
Police investigate shooting in Clarksville.(Dash 10 Media)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Clarksville Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon.

At 1:21 p.m., officers responded to the shooting near Lady Marion Drive and Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers conducted an investigation in the area of Sherwood Hills and some individuals were detained.

The shooting investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.

