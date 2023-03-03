Semi hauling potato chips blown over I-24 in Trigg County

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSMV) - A overturned semi-truck was reported in Trigg County Friday afternoon.

The truck was hauling potato chips when it reportedly blew over I-24 westbound at mile marker 61, according to Trigg County Emergency Management.

As of 12 p.m., the truck had been moved to the shoulder of the interstate, and traffic was slowly moving past.

Trigg County EMA said westbound lanes would likely need to be closed at some point to recover the truck from the shoulder.

