Semi hauling potato chips blown over I-24 in Trigg County

Wind reportedly topple the semi onto its side in Kentucky.
generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSMV) - A overturned semi-truck was reported in Trigg County Friday afternoon.

The truck was hauling potato chips when it reportedly blew over I-24 westbound at mile marker 61, according to Trigg County Emergency Management.

As of 12 p.m., the truck had been moved to the shoulder of the interstate, and traffic was slowly moving past.

Trigg County EMA said westbound lanes would likely need to be closed at some point to recover the truck from the shoulder.

