Scalpers list free Morgan Wallen tickets for resale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s free pop-up concert were gone within hours of its reveal, and now resale tickets are being posted online.

The surprise show was announced Thursday morning and thousands of fans lined up in hopes of getting a ticket. Most of the people were waiting in line to see Morgan Wallen, but some people waited to make a profit.

There have been a few listings posted on Facebook where people are selling the tickets they got for free.

One seller had tickets listed for $1,000.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. Fans who were unable to get their hands on the free tickets, and who are not willing to pay resale prices, the concert will be live-streamed across all of Morgan Wallen’s social media platforms.

