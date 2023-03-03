Scalpers list free Morgan Wallen tickets for resale

One seller listed the free tickets for $1,000.
Morgan Wallen tickets
Morgan Wallen tickets(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s free pop-up concert were gone within hours of its reveal, and now resale tickets are being posted online.

The surprise show was announced Thursday morning and thousands of fans lined up in hopes of getting a ticket. Most of the people were waiting in line to see Morgan Wallen, but some people waited to make a profit.

There have been a few listings posted on Facebook where people are selling the tickets they got for free.

One seller had tickets listed for $1,000.

Morgan Wallen tickets
Morgan Wallen tickets(WSMV)

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. Fans who were unable to get their hands on the free tickets, and who are not willing to pay resale prices, the concert will be live-streamed across all of Morgan Wallen’s social media platforms.

Morgan Wallen ticket resale
Morgan Wallen ticket resale(WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Snowbird Closings
Weather prompts several school systems to close Friday
High Wind Warning
First Alert Forecast: High Wind Warning through tonight
Thousands gather in line to get free Morgan Wallen concert tickets
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena
Fungus blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses

Latest News

Beautiful weekend ahead
Breezy evening followed by a beautiful weekend
Generic police lights
Police find family dead inside Cookeville apartment
Wind-related death investigation
Wind-related death investigation
FILE
Elderly Hendersonville woman killed by falling tree