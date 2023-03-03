Residents preparing for strong winds, downed trees in Midstate area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high wind warning for Thursday night into Friday morning could create a dangerous situation with falling trees across Middle Tennessee.

The area is forecast to get wind gusts of up to 60 mph as tree crews are still working to clean up from storm damage earlier this week when the winds were closer to 45 mph.

Nashville Tree Service spent Thursday at a Hendersonville home where a large tree fell across the back deck and knocked branches off other trees on Monday. Tree trimmers were up in bucket trucks all day cutting off broken branches with their chainsaws.

“Anything above 45 (mph winds) and there is going to be bad news for those trees,” owner Jeffrey Cross said. “Big trees have a lot of weight in them, and if they have weak root systems, they’re going to fall every time. Every single time. Pine trees are a really weak root system.”

Cross said he expects to be very busy over the weekend with this windstorm potentially causing a lot more damage. He predicts at least 40 to 50 trees could be brought down by the strong gusts.

Homeowners should go around the yard before the storm and check for any trees with dirt lifted up around the roots or that might be leaning, Cross said. That could be a sign they are damaged and could fall with the forecasted strong winds.

“It’s too late,” Cross said about preparing for the storm. “A week ago they should’ve been out there looking. Tonight, it would be smart to just go out there and assess. Look for the holes and at the ground. That is where most blown trees come from. They blow over from the soil, and is the ground really saturated.”

